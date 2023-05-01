REMINDER : Buy Local and Handmade at the annual Moshier Spring Pottery Sale, which will be held this Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Twice a year students, instructors and studio artists gather at Moshier Community Art Center to sell their beautiful, unique handmade wares.

Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, sculpture, jewelry, and more.

Bring family and friends to this great event to support local artists!

Credit card and cash only.

WHAT: Moshier Spring Pottery Sale

WHEN: Saturday, May 6: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Moshier Art Center, 430 S. 156th Street, Burien:

