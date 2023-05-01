Quiet Skies Puget Sound announced this week that Kris Johnson, PhD, will speak directly to community members about public health impacts from airport noise and pollution on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Johnson is a researcher with Public Health Seattle and King County, and co-author of the agency’s 2020 Study on Community Health and Sea-Tac Airport Operations-Related Noise and Air Pollution (the “Public Health Study”).

The presentation is anticipated to include the Public Health Study’s comparison of how proximity to Sea-Tac Airport correlates to, among other things, negative disparities in the rates of disease, hospitalization, life expectancy, and school performance.

Dr. Johnson will also discuss the Study’s recommendations for airport neighbor communities.

The program follows two recent meetups sponsored by Quiet Skies Puget Sound, on the topics of the Public Health Study, how local elections matter on airport issues, and the recently filed Class Action Lawsuit filed against the Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines, and Delta Airlines.

WHAT: Public Health Impacts from Airport Noise and Pollution: Kris Johnson, PhD

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Methodist Church, 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

Learn more about Quiet Skies Puget Sound below:

Share this: Tweet



