New concrete barriers will be installed on southbound I-5 at the South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 in SeaTac Tuesday, May 2 to the morning of Friday, May 5, 2023, requiring nightly ramp and lane closures.

To place the barriers, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 and up to three lanes on southbound I-5.

Ramp closure information

<8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 5 – The South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly.

Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for additional travel time.

Lane closure information

>9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 5 – Up to three right lanes of southbound I-5 will close nightly between South 221st Street and South 204th Street.

The HOV lane and the left general purpose lane will be open to all vehicles.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

Share this: Tweet



