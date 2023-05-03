A free Repair Event will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center.

At this free event, skilled “fixers” will try to repair and mend household items and clothing!

No reservations or appointments, but an advance sign-up gives priority over walk-ins or second items. One signed-up item per person.

To request an advance sign up, or if you have questions, contact event coordinator Tom at [email protected] or at 206-477-4481.

For more info about this program, and a list of King County businesses offering repair, visit www.KCecoconsumer.org.

At repair events, we will try to work on small household and personal items (including some electronics and small furniture), as well as clothing and textiles.

No cell phones, tablet computers or microwaves. Nothing that uses gasoline. No knife or tool sharpening. No lengthy reconstructive repairs. No major clothing alterations. Items brought in for repair, including clothing, must be clean.

We may decline to work on any item – in advance or at the event – depending on the item, the type of repair needed, the fixers available, or for other reasons.

Hope to see you there, and hope we can help!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3566601206892634/

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave South:

