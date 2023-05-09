By Alia Sinclair

Angle Lake Park will be abuzz with the sounds of local music on Saturday, May 20, 2023 as part of ‘Make Music Day,’ an annual event celebrated around the world.

The free SeaTac event – from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 – will not only host local musicians playing 30-minute slots in their own unique styles, but also showcase local artists who can display and sell their artwork throughout the event.

Make Music Day is a celebration of music, musicians, and artists, so a variety of genres, styles, and sounds are encouraged. There will be minimal sound set-up making this a great venue for acoustic performers who want to share their talent.

Visual artists will be given a 10×10 area to display their art and may sell their work if they choose, though all work must be original and not mass produced.

All art and music must be family-friendly for this event.

Family activities will be available, making this event fun for all ages. A music creation station will be set up for children to make a musical instrument and take it home with them. The kids will also be encouraged to express their creativity in a space designated for chalk drawings.

“We are hoping [Make Music Day] brings an opportunity for the community to enjoy music and art for free,” said Jessica Ramirez, Special Events & Volunteer Coordinator with the City of SeaTac. “We are very excited to have a variety of musicians join us as they share their beautiful music! We hope this draws a crowd of various ages, anyone can enjoy live music and art.”

Food vendors will be available for a purchased lunch, or pack a picnic and enjoy the music, art, and sunshine!

Angle Lake Park is located at 19408 International Blvd, in SeaTac, WA 98188 (map below).

Make Music Day is a free event happening in Angle Lake Park Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m. You can find details and help with inquiries on the City of SeaTac website.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

Share this: Tweet



