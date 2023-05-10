Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s (May 9, 2023) SeaTac City Council Meeting:

Public Comments

A resident of Tukwila spoke in favor of modifying the ban on consumer grade fireworks for the City of SeaTac, citing great success with a similar ban in the City of Tukwila. The commenter noted that the goal of everyone is peace and safety, and a modified firework ban accomplishes this.

May Proclaimed Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

The month of May has been declared Asian/Pacific American Heritage month in the City of SeaTac to recognize the contributions of Asian/Pacific American people to the City of SeaTac and their positive impact on the community. The proclamation states that diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we celebrate inclusion and the equitable support of all people in the City of SeaTac.

Crime Rates Down in Quarter 1

Police Chief Troy Smithmeyer presented a crime report to the council showing an overall trend of lower crimes rates in Q1 of 2023 over Q4 of 2022.

The stats are as follows:

Crimes Against Property

Crimes Against Persons

Total Dispatch Calls for Service

Police Response Times for Priority X Calls

(Most urgent, including felony crimes, shootings, and stabbings)

Police Response Times for Priority 1 Calls

(Less urgent, including accidents, alarms, major disturbances, domestic violence, and fights)

A recording of the council meeting can be found on the City of SeaTac’s website.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

