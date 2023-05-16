SPONSORED:

At a Special Meeting on April 25, 2023, the Tukwila Pool Board of Commissioners selected Schemata as the consultant of record to manage a feasibility study for the Tukwila Pool.

Schemata is a national consulting firm hired to develop a robust aquatic recreation facility feasibility study. The feasibility study will guide the TPMPD in identifying and analyzing community needs and will also research options for long term sustainable aquatic programs for the Tukwila community. The feasibility study is expected to be completed later this year and is being funded with the aid of a $100,000 Parks Aquatic Facilities Program Grant awarded to the TPMPD from King County.

The Tukwila Pool was established in 1973 as part of King County’s Forward Thrust initiative. The Tukwila Pool facility is located on land owned by the Tukwila School District and leased by the Tukwila Pool Metropolitan Park District. The pool is a year-round indoor facility with a twenty-five-yard, six lane lap pool and a shallow pool that supports various aquatic activities.

In an assessment completed in 2020, the Tukwila Pool facility was found to be in need of health and safety upgrades and other major maintenance to keep the building operational. The focus of the feasibility study is to ensure that the Tukwila Pool is able to meet the community’s needs now and in the future. The location of the pool is a topic that must be discussed before any modifications or alterations are taken. The Tukwila Pool community consistently expresses needs and interests for additional aquatic programming; the demand for aquatic spaces is an ongoing challenge throughout the region.

The feasibility study will include input from Tukwila residents and other stakeholders who participate in Tukwila Pool programming, including residents of SeaTac, Burien, Renton, and Seattle. The scope of work for the feasibility study includes:

Public Outreach

Needs Analysis

Conceptual Planning

Operational Cost Analysis

Funding Strategy

Presentation

A calendar of events related to the feasibility study will be published on the Tukwila Pool website, and the Tukwila Pool invites all interested stakeholders to participate in the conversation.

The Tukwila Pool Metropolitan Park District is a Special Purpose District: a publicly owned government entity funded through property taxes by the residents and businesses within the district boundaries. The vision of the TPMPD: to contribute to the quality of life for our community, and for future generations, through welcoming, fun, safe and positive aquatic experiences at the Tukwila Pool.

For more information, please contact Kristine Selleck, District Administrator, at (206) 556-3055 or email [email protected].

