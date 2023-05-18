Port of Seattle Police are seeking witnesses to a serious accident at Sea-Tac Airport that put a child in critical condition and injured two others on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2023.

Police say the accident happened when a vehicle accelerated unintentionally and jumped a curb, hitting people standing near an Alaska Airlines curbside check-in on the upper departures level.

Port Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with them at 206-787-5401.

The Port of Seattle Police is asking for anyone who may have witnessed a serious vehicle accident with injuries near Alaska check-in (upper drives) today at SEA, please get in touch with the POSPD at 206-787-5401. Thank you for your assistance! — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) May 17, 2023 A vehicle collision has occurred on the Upper Departures Drive. Port of Seattle Police and Fire are on scene. The Departures drive is currently closed. Please use the Lower Arrivals Drive for drop off. We will provide an update as we have more info. pic.twitter.com/IiMAuvVI4A — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) May 17, 2023

