Port of Seattle Police are seeking witnesses to a serious accident at Sea-Tac Airport that put a child in critical condition and injured two others on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2023.

Police say the accident happened when a vehicle accelerated unintentionally and jumped a curb, hitting people standing near an Alaska Airlines curbside check-in on the upper departures level.

Port Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with them at 206-787-5401.