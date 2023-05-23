On Monday, May 22, 2023, King County Elections released the final lineup for the Aug. 1 Primary ballot, including for SeaTac City Council.
The top two vote-getters for each position will move onto the Nov. 7 General Election. NOTE: If there are two or fewer candidates for a position, they will advance directly to the Nov. 7 ballot.
Here’s who will be on the ballot (NOTE: *denotes incumbent):
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 1:
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3:
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 5:
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 7:
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 2:
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 4:
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 6:
City of Tukwila, Mayor:
City of Tukwila, Council Position No. 2:
City of Tukwila, Council Position No. 4:
City of Tukwila, Council Position No. 6:
City of Burien, Council Position No. 2:
City of Burien, Council Position No. 4:
City of Burien, Council Position No. 6:
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8:
Highline School District No. 401, Director District No. 1:
Highline School District No. 401, Director District No. 4:
Highline School District No. 401, Director District No. 5:
North Highline Fire District, Commissioner Position No. 1:
Highline Water District, Commissioner Position No. 1:
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position No. 2:
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position No. 5:
City of Normandy Park, Council Position No. 1:
City of Normandy Park, Council Position No. 3:
City of Normandy Park, Council Position No. 5:
City of Normandy Park, Council Position No. 7:
Recent Comments