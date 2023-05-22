All are invited to the annual Regional Business Expo at the accesso ShoWare Center from 3 – 7 p.m. this Wednesday, May 24, 2023, to discover the vibrant tapestry of our community.

This event will also include a ‘Flavors of South King County’ tasting area, along with local businesses showcasing their stuff.

Each year, the Chamber’s Business Expo brings together businesses of all sizes to network, learn, and explore ways to help their companies grow and thrive.

Explore over 90 vendors showcasing the best of local entrepreneurship! From fashion and accessories to delicious culinary delights, cutting-edge technology to unique handmade crafts, we have it all.

Let’s come together and show our support for our diverse businesses! By shopping local, we foster growth, innovation, and a thriving local economy.

Embrace the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs, build relationships, and unlock exciting collaborations. Who knows, you might even find your new favorite local gem.

Experience the energy of our community, where creativity and passion intertwine. Enjoy live performances, surprises, and a lively atmosphere that will leave you inspired.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and bring your friends and family along! Together, let’s celebrate the power of our community and shop and eat local at the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Business Expo.

Don’t forget to share your expo moments by using the hashtag #KCCBIZEXPO2023.

“Let’s showcase the incredible spirit of our community!”

For more information, click here.

