City Manager Carl Cole this week named Mary Tuttle as the new Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of SeaTac.

Tuttle’s first day on the job was Monday, June 5, 2023.

She is just the third Parks Director in the City’s 32-year history, and replaces retiring Director Lawrence Ellis.

“Her vast experience and energic leadership make Mary a wonderful asset for the SeaTac Parks and Recreation Department,” City Manager Cole said. “I was impressed with her ability to respond to community needs by breaking down barriers to access with innovative and creative problem solving.”

Tuttle joins the City after serving in various positions at Metro Parks Tacoma for the past 17 years. Tuttle began her career at Metro Parks Tacoma in 2006 as a Dance Programs Coordinator, later becoming the Senior Arts Coordinator before being promoted to Recreation Manager in 2014. In this position, Tuttle was responsible for setting the vision, direction, and long-range planning of programming within recreation, which included serving 530,000 attendees annually in over 70 locations. She also led a team of 350 staff, while developing and providing oversight for six biennial budgets and business plans.

“I am excited to be joining the City of SeaTac,” Director Tuttle said. “I look forward to collaborating with community, where we can together ensure our Parks and Recreation Department is meeting the unique opportunities here.”

In Tacoma, Tuttle lead external partnerships for her agency which included, the Boys and Girls Club of South Puget Sound, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, Greenstrike and Tacoma Public Schools to jointly provide the Beyond the Bell and Club Beyond programs in all 36 Tacoma Elementary schools and 12 Middle Schools, which addressed the need for after-school childcare. She was also responsible for and led her team through the creation of a new Aquatic junior lifeguard training program, which took place at a community center during the school day, designed to eliminate social equity barriers. This program led to job placement for middle school students at the Thrive program.

In addition, Tuttle created and launched the Elementary Sports League in conjunction with multiple partners to create an after-school activity for the youth of Tacoma. Tuttle collaborated with Tacoma Public Schools Next Move program, for youth development and to create a pathway for summer jobs. She was also responsible for the development and launch of the Mobile Teaching Kitchen Program which is designed to address health inequities and food insecurity.

In addition, Tuttle created and launched the Elementary Sports League in conjunction with multiple partners to create an after-school activity for the youth of Tacoma. Tuttle collaborated with Tacoma Public Schools Next Move program, for youth development and to create a pathway for summer jobs. She was also responsible for the development and launch of the Mobile Teaching Kitchen Program which is designed to address health inequities and food insecurity.

Tuttle graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dance Education from the University of South Florida, where she was on the Dean’s list and a member of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. She was a dance teacher at Grant Elementary School and the Tacoma School of the Arts before moving to Metro Parks Tacoma. The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has certified Tuttle as a Parks and Recreation Professional. She is also an active member of the NRPA’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

About the City of SeaTac

Incorporated in February 1990, the City of SeaTac is located approximately midway between the cities of Seattle and Tacoma. The City of SeaTac is 10 square miles in area and has a population of 31,910*. The City is a vibrant community, economically strong, environmentally sensitive, and people oriented. The City boundaries surround the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, (approximately three-square miles in area) which is owned and operated by the Port of Seattle.

*2022 OFM

Share this: Tweet



