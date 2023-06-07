A Summer Night Market is coming to SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

This free event will kick off Summer Solstice, with a variety of food and artisanal vendors to explore.

Enjoy the evening with live music to celebrate – summer is here!

Applications for interested vendors will be available online or email [email protected] to inquire.

Overflow parking is available at Alaska Airlines located immediately north of Angle Lake Park.

More info, including applications, are here.

Angle Lake Park is located at 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188:

