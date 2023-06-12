Teams still have time to sign up for the inaugural – and FREE – Summer Saucer Search, which will run from Wednesday, June 14 to Sunday, June 18, 2023.

You’ll compete to solve clues in the search for an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight.

Two clues will be released daily at Noon and 5 p.m. on all South King Media news blogs, including The SeaTac, B-Town Blog and Waterland Blogs.

All you have to do is decipher the clues and find the object!

The game is designed by PlayMasons, the creators of real-world puzzles for Bumbershoot and many other Seattle search games.

The search area is in South King County cities.

Clues will not require you to access private property, a closed business premises, or any other off-limits site.

For full details, see the Official Rules.

In addition, each day a separate and independent Mini-Search will commence with the announcement of the daily clue. The Mini-Search will target a location with a clue that can be solved at that location.

Summer Saucer Search is the first office event of the 2023 Men In Black Birthday Bash (MIBBB Fest). The festival celebrates the anniversary of the world’s first encounter with the iconic Men in Black in Tacoma on June 22, 1947.

Search winners will receive four passes to the opening night of the 2023 MIBBB Fest and two passes to all 2024 MIBBB Fest events, an overnight stay at Four Points by Sheraton in Des Moines, and a gift certificate from Marina Mercantile in Des Moines. More prizes to be announced.

Summer Saucer Search Sponsors

The Search would not be possible without presenting sponsor Explore Seattle Southside and the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South, the Official Hotel of MIBBB Fest 2023.

For more information:

