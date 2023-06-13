This summer, the City of SeaTac is hosting a variety of fun events, including the return of their popular 4th of July, Music and Theater in the Park activities.

Returning to the lineup this year, the City will be hosting a full-day of fun at Angle Lake Park on July 4.

The park opens at 7 a.m. with fireworks around 10 p.m. The Children’s Zone will be open from Noon until 8 p.m, and kids will have the chance to play on slides, bouncy houses and so much more.

Live music starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Other events of note include Music in the Park on July 12, 19 and 16, and Theater in the Park on July 21 and 28.

This is a FREE event.

Here’s more from the city:

Music in the Park will return to Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. with new and familiar musical artists. Bring your chairs, blankets and dinner to enjoy a free concert.

July 12, Angle Lake Park: Paula Boggs Band (jazz, bluegrass and blues) July 19, Riverton Heights Park: The Pazific (Latin Pop) July 26, Riverton Heights Park: Triple Treat (R&B covers) Aug. 2, Angle Lake Park: Global Heat (Soul and funk)



Theater in the Park brings back Seattle Shakespeare and the Burien Actors Theatre both at Riverton Heights Park with shows starting at 7 p.m.

July 21: The Tempest performed by Seattle Shakespeare July 28: Good Morning, Bill performed by the Burien Actors Theatre



Kids’ Jam returns this year too, with performances by groups that are perfect for small children. All events start at noon and end at 1 p.m. and a splash pad will be available to help people cool off, pack a towel and snacks for the little ones.

July 12, Angle Lake Park: Eric Ode July 19, Riverton Heights Park: Harmonica Pocket July 25, Riverton Heights Park: Brian Vogan and his Good Buddies



Garden Story Time returns monthly to the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden where a King County librarian will read children’s stories to the crowd. This event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m. June 29, July 27 and Aug. 31.

We will be hosting more movies in the parks in our new Friday Flix series. All movies start after sunset (around 8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 4, Madrona Elementary School (outdoor field): Raya and the Last Dragon Aug. 11, Bow Lake Elementary School (outdoor field): The Secret Life of Pets Aug. 18, Riverton Heights Park (SeaTac Kidz Nite): Surprise movie



SeaTac Kidz Nite will take place at Riverton Heights Park, with live music performances from Alleyoop and Ella Bella Bee, enjoy crafts, games and face painting for the kids, we will end the night with a movie. This event starts at 5 p.m. and the movie will start after sunset. A food Vendor may be present.

Don’t forget our last two Spring events happen next week with the Summer Night Market, June 21 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Angle Lake Park. Local vendors, including food vendors, will be selling items. The Family Bike Rodeo follows on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North SeaTac Park.

All activities are free. To learn more about these summer events you can take a look at the recreation guide or our website.

Share this: Tweet



