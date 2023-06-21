The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting on I-5 in the Tukwila area on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Troopers say that just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, their communications center received a 9-1-1 call from an individual reporting that they had been shot at on I-5 near Southcenter.

Troopers contacted the victim, who advised he was traveling northbound I-5 in the Southcenter area when the right front passenger of a vehicle driving recklessly fired several shots at his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with black rims and dark tinted windows.

The victim described the suspect as a light skinned African American male with a short afro and possibly 19 to 22-years-old.

The driver of the vehicle was an African American female around the same age.

There was also another male in the back seat of the suspect vehicle.

The victim was driving a black 2019 Mercedes S560 sedan and thankfully was uninjured.

Troopers were able to locate several bullet holes and found one bullet in the vehicle.

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed this shooting or has information on the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please email Detective Hanson at [email protected] .

