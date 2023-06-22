No registration! No forms! Just free meals all summer long. Highline Public Schools is offering free summer meals to every Highline student and all kids and teens 18 years and younger, thanks to a USDA program.

The program aims to ensure kids in the community have access to nutritious meals during the summer months. The best part? Kids do not need to be Highline students to participate, and there are no registration requirements or forms to complete.

The free summer meals program will run from June 26 to August 1 at various locations across Highline. Families can find a convenient location near them to stop by for a delicious, ready-to-eat meal. Please note that the meals must be consumed on site.

“We believe access to nutritious meals is essential for the overall well-being and development of our community’s children and teens,” said Lisa Johnson, director of Nutrition Services at Highline Public Schools. “With the free summer meals program, we aim to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break. We encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the nearest location to enjoy a healthy meal.”

Find a location below or on the Highline Public Schools website.

Cedarhurst Elementary School, 611 S 132nd St, Burien:

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Chinook Middle School, 18650 42nd Ave S, SeaTac

Snack: 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 10 – August 1

Dick Thurnau Park Picnic Shelter #1, 11050 10th Ave SW, Seattle

Snack: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Days Available: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Glacier Middle School, 2450 S 142nd St, SeaTac

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Gregory Heights Elementary School, 16201 16th Ave SW, Burien

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Highline High School, 225 S 152nd St Burien

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

John Knox Presbyterian Church, 109 SW Normandy Road, Normandy Park

Snack: 3:00-3:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday and Wednesday

Duration: July 5 – July 31

Mount View Elementary School, 10811 12th Ave SW, Seattle

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Puget Sound Skills Center, 18010 8th Ave S, Burien

Breakfast: 7:45-8:00 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Days Available: Monday to Friday

Duration: June 26 – July 14

Seola Gardens, 11215 5th Ave SW, Seattle

Snack: 2:00-2:30 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Thursday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 SW 102nd St, Seattle

Snack: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Days Available: Monday to Friday

Duration: July 5 – August 1

Meal times are subject to change.

For more sites offering free meals, visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids or FreeSummerMeals.org.

Families can also text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 and call 1-866-348-6479 or en Español 1-877-842-6273.

