Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Maple Valley, Burien, and West Seattle.

The first Open House is a stunning Springhaven home that will take your breath away:

Every once in a while something comes along that checks off all of the boxes on your wish list!

Located in the heart of Maple Valley and within walking distance to shopping, dining, award-winning Tahoma schools, parks, farmers’ market, trails & Lake Wilderness.

Expansive .83ac private lot offers sport court, firepit, entertainer’s deck & fully-fenced flourishing garden.

Once inside this east-facing 4BR home you will fall in love all over again.

Open floorplan with walls of windows framing nature’s backdrop.

Large flex room, spa-like bathrooms, gorgeous floors, updated kitchen and oversized 3-car garage.

Tons of upgrades & desginer touches throughout this one-of-a-kind dream home!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

25345 237th Place SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 ( click for map or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,399,999

MLS Number: 2078253

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1989

Approx. House SqFt: 2,990

Lot Size SqFt: 36,038

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:



MAP:

Next up is a Completely Renovated Chelsea Park home:

PERFECTION throughout with designer finishes including all NEW electrical w/CAT 6 low voltage wiring, plumbing with MOEN and Kohler fixtures, LG Minisplit heating & AC, heated tile flooring in all 3 bathrooms, NEW kitchen w/ quartz countertops, solid core doors, luxury vinyl flooring.

FULLY PERMITTED.

All new exterior includes Hardie siding, pella windows, architectural composition roofing, Seamless gutters, Trex porch and railing, NEW concrete driveway and patio w/ 2+ car garage w/ 50 amp prewired car charger.

Benjamin Moore exterior and interior paint.

Located in a quiet community minutes away from Downtown Burien, all major freeways, shopping, parks & airport.

WHEN:

Friday, June 23: 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: Noon–3 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: Noon–3 p.m.

WHERE:

13619 8th Ave SW Burien, WA 98166 ( click for map , or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,000

MLS Number: 2130571

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1944

Approx. House SqFt: 1,640

Lot Size SqFt: 7,720

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is priced right, and is a beautifully-combined 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Admiral District of West Seattle:

Contemporary Building Design with Bright and Crisp Interior.

Open Concept Kitchen, Dining and Livingroom with Countertop Seating and Gas Fireplace.

Perched Above the Street on the 3rd Floor for Privacy, yet Patio Option to Observe the Neighborhood.

Primary Bed and Bath Oasis with Glass Block Wall and Generous Size Closet. 2nd Bedroom Separated by 2nd Bath and Hall. Secure Entry and Garage with 2 Parking Spaces.

NO STAIRS!

So Much Storage!

Patio Storage, Interior Closets, Hallway Storage and Garage Unit Storage, so Convenient!

WHEN:

Friday, June 23: 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE:

2125 California Ave SW #302, Seattle, WA 98116 ( click for map , or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $585,000

MLS Number: 2073903

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1992

Approx. House SqFt: 1,140

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

