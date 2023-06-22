SeaTac and Burien Police – in partnership with the King County Sheriff’s Office – are working to educate youth of tomorrow about the roles of the police and the requirements of becoming a police officer by offering a Teen Police Academy.

The academy will be held over one week in the summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burien Police Precinct (14905 6th Ave SW, map below).

The academy is free of charge to teens age 14-17 who meet the following qualifications:

14-17 years of age and lives or attends a school in Burien or SeaTac

In good standing with school and the community

Pass a background check

Able to attend all five days

Must have own transportation to and from Burien Police Department

Topics to be covered include:

Patrol Procedures

SWAT

K9s

911 and more.

Transportation will be provided for field trips. Graduation will be held on the final day for all attendees and their families and friends.

Space is limited. You may download the application or pick up an application at either the SeaTac or Burien Police Departments.

Applications need to be mailed or emailed to either Community Service Officer (CSO) at either precinct.

For more information, please contact:

CSO Robell Ghrmai (SeaTac) – 206.391.3518 or e-mail [email protected] .

City of SeaTac Police Department, 4800 S. 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188.

or e-mail . City of SeaTac Police Department, 4800 S. 188th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188. CSO Michiko Wilson (Burien) – 206.255.5528 or e-mail [email protected] . City of Burien Police Department, 14905 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166.

