BAT Theatre will be taking its show on the road to six South King County parks this summer with live, outdoor performances of the comedy “Good Morning, Bill,” starting Friday night, July 21, 2023 at Steel Lake Park in Federal Way.

Presented by Burien Actors Theatre and Directed by Rachel Rene, this performance will begin at 7 p.m., and is FREE.

Other performances will be held in Normandy Park, SeaTac, Burien, Covington and Des Moines (see full schedule below).

The show lasts about 90 minutes and is fit for the whole family.

Performance schedule:

The Story:

While on vacation in Seattle, Bill falls for the aloof Dr. Sally Smith. After Bill returns to Mount Vernon, he longs for Sally. Comedic complications arise when Bill’s uncle misunderstands, hatching a plan to bring his nephew together with the wrong woman. Rachel Rene’s adaptation moves the comedy from 1920s England to 1989 Seattle and Mount Vernon. Family-friendly comedy.

The Cast:

Lord Tidmouth : Jalyn Green

Lottie : Madison McVeigh

: Madison McVeigh Marie, the Maid : Rachel Rene

: Rachel Rene Bill Paradene : Rex Waters

: Rex Waters Sally Smith, M.D. : Karin Rogers

: Karin Rogers Sir Hugo Drake: Anthony Floyd

