All are invited to come out and enjoy a free performance of “The Tempest” at Riverton Heights Park on Friday, July 21, 2023, starting at 7 p.m.

This production is presented by Seattle Shakespeare Company, and here’s the synopsis:

Stripped of power, position, and wealth, for 12 long years Prospero has plotted in exile on an enchanted island, waiting to exact revenge. When enemies sail too close to shore, Prospero conjures a magical storm to shipwreck the passengers. The mysterious island holds secrets, along with curious creatures, and fantastical spirits. Considered one of Shakespeare’s last works, The Tempest is an enchanting tale of supernatural charms and the healing power of forgiveness.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Performances are sponsored by the City of SeaTac and supported by 4Culture.

Riverton Heights Park is located at 3011 S. 148th Street, SeaTac:

