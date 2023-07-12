“Calling all Golden Girls!” – Waterland Pride needs your support in the upcoming July 22 Waterland Parade in Des Moines.

“Please come dressed up as your favorite Golden Girl and walk with us in the parade on Saturday, July 22nd,” organizers said. “It’s our chance to show Des Moines that we appreciate their support and also continue to remain visible in our community.”

To join in the fun, please come to Des Moines Elementary School (23801 16th Ave S., Des Moines, 98198) by 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 (map below).

“Costumes and laughter strongly encouraged!”

