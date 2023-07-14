REMINDER : The Great SeaTac Scrub Down returns this Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., bringing community together to pick up litter and remove graffiti

Volunteers are invited to Angle Lake Park on Saturday to help pick up litter, clean graffiti and more, all with a live musical performance and a catered lunch at the end

Last year was the first year the city hosted the event with the community collecting nearly 1,000 pounds of garbage. Over 40 volunteers assisted in clean-up efforts last year, including a diving team that collected trash out of the lake. There will be even more divers assisting this year.

Over 100 volunteers have registered for the event this year, more than triple the number of people who helped last year. SeaTac Deputy Mayor Senayet Negusse and Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins are expected to provide remarks before the event begins.

Volunteers will receive donuts, coffee, a free lunch, a free T-shirt and listen to live music.

Angle Lake Park is located at 19408 International Blvd.:

