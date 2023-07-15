All are invited to a groundbreaking event to help start the construction project to replace SeaTac’s Tyee High School with a new, modern high school building on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the old football field behind Tyee.

“Join district, school and city leaders, elected officials, and representatives of Friends of Tyee, Yes for Highline and our construction partners to dig the first shovels full of soil!” the district said.

Pieces of the wood stage flooring from the round cafeteria building will be available to attendees as a memento while supplies last.

Event details:

Tyee Goodbye Event

THURSDAY, JULY 27: 4 – 7 P.M.

Last chance to walk through campus before the salvage work is complete and the demolition phase begins.

Some of the spaces will be open, but not all of the buildings.

Casual, drop-in event.

Tyee Groundbreaking Ceremony

FRIDAY, AUG. 18: 3:15 – 4:30 P.M.

Near the old football field, behind the school.

Speakers and light refreshments.

Tents and some seating will be provided.

Mementos from the old Tyee will be available. while supplies last — pieces of the stage floor with commemorative labels!

Interpretation assistance available.

Ceremony starts at 3:15 p.m.

Tyee High School is located at 4424 S. 188th Street:

