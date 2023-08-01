The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Aug. 1, 2023) Primary Election, and initial returns for SeaTac City Council are favoring incumbent Peter Kwon and Elizabeth Greninger for Position No. 3.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 7 General Election.

*denotes incumbent

City of SeaTac

Ballots Counted: 2,196

Registered Voters: 14,805 • 14.78%

Council Position No. 3:

Marianne “Ginger” West: 136 • 6.35%

Elizabeth Greninger: 597 • 27.88%

*Peter Kwon: 1,394 • 65.11%

City of Burien

Ballots Counted: 5,113

* Registered Voters: 29,455 • 17.31%

City of Burien, Council Position No. 2:

Brittany Williams: 632 • 12.97%

Linda Akey: 1,582 • 32.47%

*Cydney Moore: 1,272 • 26.11%

Rut Perez-Studer: 1,345 • 27.61 %

City of Burien, Council Position No. 4:

*Kevin J. Schilling: 2,819 • 58.18%

Patricia Hudson: 1,461 • 30.15%

Daniel Reed Martin: 522 • 10.77%

Port of Seattle

Ballots Counted: 264,780

Registered Voters: 1,377,323 • 19.16%

Commissioner Position No. 5:

Jesse Tam: 66,412 • 27.58%

* Fred Felleman: 128,620 • 53.42 %

Todd Curtis: 44,129 • 18.33 %

Highline School District No. 401

Ballots Counted: 13,269

Registered Voters: 76,522 • 17.29%

Director District No. 1:

Michael T. Lewis: 3,815 • 31.43%

Stephanie Tidholm: 4,378 • 36.07 %

Loren Dugan: 3,208 • 26.43 %

Mitchell Khayim: 672 5.54 %

Director District No. 4:

Carlos M. Ruiz: 3,396 • 28.30%

Joey Martinez: 2,683 • 22.36%

Melissa Petrini: 5,833 • 48.61%

Metropolitan King County Council District No. 8

Ballots Counted: 31,059

Registered Voters: 157,582 • 19.63%

Council District No. 8:

Teresa Mosqueda: 16,016 • 54.75%

Sofia Aragon: 11,636 • 39.77%

GoodSpaceGuy: 1,438 ª 4.92%

King County

Ballots Counted: 264,617

Registered Voters: 1,377,323 • 19.15%

Proposition No. 1 (Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy):

Approved: 179,624 • 69.51 %

Rejected: 78,775 • 30.49 %

The next round of results will be released by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

