Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s FREE “Music in the Garden” Series begins this Friday Aug. 4, 2023!

The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden will host FREE concerts in the garden every Friday evening in August, 2023, starting this Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Spending time outdoors is just about the only thing we Pacific Northwesterners want to do in our glorious summers.

With that in mind, the Highline Seatac Botanical Garden conveniently located to serve SeaTac, Tukwila, Burien, Normandy Park and beyond, has created a delightful series of music events, free of charge and open to the general public.

Simply bring a lawn chair (low back style are recommended) or a blanket and prepare to enjoy some lovely tunes amidst the beauty of abundant NW flowers, shrubs, and trees.

The concerts are a gift to the Highline community, as this treasured place continues to gain visitors and supporters from across South King County. The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is a one-of-a-kind heritage location that was created to preserve some of the area’s most treasured gardens.

The Garden is situated on approximately 11 acres adjacent to the North SeaTac Community Center. Included are two gardens that were physically moved to prevent their demolition during Sea-Tac Airport’s third runway project. Roses, Lilies, Fuchsias, Irises and an enchanting Japanese garden are just a few of the celebrated attractions in the Highline Seatac Botanical Garden which boasts admission free of charge for the public.

The concerts will run each Friday evening in August so be sure to mark your calendar to enjoy musical entertainment that will fit any budget.

For more information you may visit their events page here, website here or Instagram here.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168:

