All are invited to join Washington State Senator Karen Keiser from 3–4 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 for a reading from her new book at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.

This event will be followed by a reception and book signing from 4–5 p.m. at Three Trees Books, located just west of the museum at 827 SW 152nd Street.

The only guidebook of its kind, Keiser’s “Getting Elected is the Easy Part” helps first-time lawmakers, members of both parties, lobbyists, and other elected officials navigate state legislatures – institutions steeped in tradition, arcane procedures, and unwritten rules.

Written for legislative newcomers and others interested in state government, seasoned Washington State Senator Karen Keiser blends documented research with her personal experiences and observations from more than twenty years in the Washington State Legislature.

She covers legislative positions, processes, and procedures, diversity-related considerations, allies and constituents, the role of lobbyists, and more.

Keiser pays particular attention to the culture adjustment and challenges many newly elected lawmakers face, and offers tips and advice to help them meet their legislative goals and achieve real change.

Here are some early reviews:

“For the aspiring novice or the seasoned lobbyist, this book is a necessity. For women and people of color it is a must read.” – Dr. Bernal Carlos Baca, Executive Director, Mi Centro “One of the best guides to understanding the legislative experience as a new legislator…Brava Senator Keiser.” – T’wina Nobles, M.A.T., Washington State Senator and co-founder, blackfuturewa.org

More info here:

https://wsupress.wsu.edu/event/wa-state-senator-karen-keiser-reading-and-signing/

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

