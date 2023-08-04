REMINDER : The Normandy Park Arts Commission 2023 “Music in the Park Series” continues this Sunday, Aug. 6 with a live performance of “Romeo & Juliet” at Marvista Park (map below).

These free arts events will be performed weekly at Marvista Park on Sundays from 5 – 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 27.

“This year we have some amazing bands, two theatre groups, and a special interactive art installation on August 27!”

“Verona is besieged by a blood feud between its two most powerful families. Amidst that violence, desperation, turmoil, and strife two young star-crossed lovers risk everything for a love that is forbidden. “Full of burning passion, bitter rivalries, and irresistible romance, this is one of western literature’s most famous love stories. By William Shakespeare, directed by Luke Sayler.”

This is a free, non-ticketed event; donations welcomed.

More info here.

Here’s the remaining schedule:

Aug. 6: Greenstage performs “Romeo & Juliet“

Aug. 13: Student Nurse

Aug. 20: Marina Albero

Aug. 27: Eric Ode, with Botanical Alchemists starting at 3 p.m.

After each performance there will be a post and pictures of each band.

