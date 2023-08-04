SAVE THE DATE : All are invited to the Burien Brat Trot and Oktoberfest, coming back to Downtown Burien on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

This is an annual fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation, and its work through Highline Public Schools.

The new and improved route is still fast and flat, and this year will start and end in the same spot – on SW 152nd Street next to Town Square Park and Burien Oktoberfest.

The route is stroller-friendly, and well-behaved dogs on leash are always welcome.

The Brat Trot 5k is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the Kids’ 1k at 11 a.m. Full event schedule, packet pick-up dates and times, and the complete event route will be announced in September.

Stick around after the race, as Burien Oktoberfest will open around 10 a.m., just in time for Brat Trot finishers to join the fun — all adult 5k registrations include one free taster in the Oktoberfest Beer Garden. Burien Oktoberfest will feature a microbrew festival including more than 10 local breweries, fun games such as “Stein Carry”, “Weiner Toss”, “Keg Toss” and so much more! Also returning is the Highline Schools Foundation Root Beer Garden!

Burien Brat Trot remains one of the longest-running and most loved community events. Participation in Burien Brat Trot helps raise critical funds for Highline Schools Foundation.

“Our partnership with Discover Burien only strengthens this effort – allowing us to raise more dollars through Brat Trot registrations and event sponsorship,” officials said. “These funds support our work to provide basic needs like school supplies and warm coats, equitable and innovative learning opportunities in schools and classrooms, and college and career readiness for students at all grade levels and in every school in Highline.”

Registration is now open!

Brat Trot registration includes a bib and finisher’s medal for each participant, and all adult Brat Trotter’s (21 and up) will receive a tasting glass and 1 free tasting from the Oktoberfest Brew Fest.

This year, you may also add-on a commemorative Brat Trot t-shirt on registrations completed by Monday, Sept. 25. A small run of Brat Trot t-shirts and beanies will be available for purchase on the day of the event as well.

Check out all the details and register at:

About Highline Schools Foundation

The Highline Schools Foundation raises funds, gathers resources, and builds partnerships that support the students, educators, and families in Highline Public Schools. The Foundation is governed by a group of volunteer Trustees and is the only nonprofit organization supporting all Highline Public Schools.

For more information, visit www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

