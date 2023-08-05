Enjoy a free outdoor screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Bow Lake Elementary School.

No need to go to the movies for an evening flick – the City of SeaTac is bringing the movies outdoors for a free family friendly show through their “Friday Flix” movie series.

Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy a free movie.

Movies will start after the sun has set around 8:30 p.m.

And coming up Friday, Aug. 18 at Riverton Heights Park – a Surprise Movie!

More info here.

Bow Lake Elementary School is located at 18237 42nd Ave S:

