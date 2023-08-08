In November 2022, the SeaTac community invested in building a new Tyee High School, and all are invited to attend the historic groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 to celebrate the beginning of the project.

This free event will start at 3:15 p.m. at the Tyee campus near the grass athletic field, and will include:

Hear from community, district, school, student and alumni leaders.

Learn more about the school design and two-year construction plan.

Pick up a piece of the old Tyee cafeteria stage floor as a memento, while they last.

Interpreters will be available.

“If you haven’t already, please RSVP to help us plan and to receive event updates.”

*Transportation will be available from the parking lot to the groundbreaking site via small sport utility vehicles for those with mobility challenges.

WHAT: Tyee High School Groundbreaking Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Behind Tyee High School near the grass athletic field, 4424 South 188th Street, SeaTac:

Share this: Tweet



