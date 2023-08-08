SPONSORED :

The Casa Italian Cultural Center in Burien continues its festive – and FREE – Summer ‘Ferragosto’ tradition from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

In ancient roman times, Caesar Augustus proclaimed a Feriae Augusti or Festivals of Augustus. This has become known as Ferragosto which technically is celebrated on Aug. 15, but in actuality can extend for almost the full month of August, when Italian city dwellers decamp for cooler climes to beat the city heat.

This is a fun and family friendly event with so much to offer. Here is a countdown of the top 10 reasons you really need to attend:

10. You can enjoy delicious food , including a variety of Pasta, Manicotti, Nduja, Sausages, Gelato, Cannoli, Sfogliatella, Pizzelle, Biscotti, Italian Ice. Nando’s Kitchen and Ursino Cugini pizelle will be on hand vending fresh and fabulous-ness. You can even shop for goodies to take home inside the center’s Italian market.

, including a variety of Pasta, Manicotti, Nduja, Sausages, Gelato, Cannoli, Sfogliatella, Pizzelle, Biscotti, Italian Ice. Nando’s Kitchen and Ursino Cugini pizelle will be on hand vending fresh and fabulous-ness. You can even shop for goodies to take home inside the center’s Italian market. 9. Sit and sip in the Beer and Wine Garden , your sure to find lively conversation and smiling faces.

, your sure to find lively conversation and smiling faces. 8. Music by DJ Lucky Strike . You know him, you love him, the Burien native will be spinning fun tunes while keeping things moving along. He’s always looking for Italian musical surprises, from crooners to classics, sure to get your toes tapping.

. You know him, you love him, the Burien native will be spinning fun tunes while keeping things moving along. He’s always looking for Italian musical surprises, from crooners to classics, sure to get your toes tapping. 7. Thrill to live music by Rob Porcaro. A San Gennaro Festival favorite who can sing from Jazz to Italian classics. He will be performing starting at 3:00 pm.

A San Gennaro Festival favorite who can sing from Jazz to Italian classics. He will be performing starting at 3:00 pm. 6. Dance and Sing! Bring your friends and family and come ready to enjoy the festivities while dancing and singing along.

Bring your friends and family and come ready to enjoy the festivities while dancing and singing along. 5. Learn how to connect with the local Italian community. There will be information booths with some of the local Italian clubs for those who would like to learn more and join a club. Confirmed to attend are: Sons of Italy Italian Club of Seattle Westside Italian Club

There will be information booths with some of the local Italian clubs for those who would like to learn more and join a club. Confirmed to attend are:

4. Geno Rosso, of Rosso’s Nursery and Garden will be on site with beautiful plants for sale and his famous Rosemary Lemonade!

will be on site with beautiful plants for sale and his famous Rosemary Lemonade! 3. You could win a raffle prize. Raffle tickets are on sale entering you to win any of the thousands of dollars worth of prizes, and you don’t need to be present to win.

Raffle tickets are on sale entering you to win any of the thousands of dollars worth of prizes, and you don’t need to be present to win. 2. Check out the progress of the Piazza del Popolo featuring bricks bought and dedicated by all sorts of members of our community. You can even purchase a brick yourself to commemorate a birthday, anniversary, birth or memorial -even your business or family! Only $100.00 a brick. It is the perfect personalized gift.

And…the number one reason to attend Ferragosto…

1. It’s their biggest Italian party of the Summer. Come and have some fun Italian style!

More info here.

Come discover THE center for Italian Culture right here in South King County!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168:

