The National Weather Service (NWS) says that building high pressure over the region will lead to “increasingly warm and dry conditions, with a heat wave expected to start” as soon as this Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

“A significant warm-up is expected next week with the potential for a several day stretch of heat impacts, along with elevated to critical fire weather concerns,” NWS said in its forecast discussion.

Highs may hit the 90s on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“The significant jump will come Sunday as a ridge axis crosses the area,” NWS added. “This will cause daytime highs to jump on the order of 6 to 7 degrees upward, pushing some locations such as the SW interior and some of the mountain valleys up into the 90s.”

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder has an excellent forecast video below that will make you wish you bought that fan that you thought was overpriced:

https://youtu.be/dC_7mBLe7qg

Detailed 7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Friday Night : Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

: Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

: Sunday Night : Clear, with a low around 66.

: Clear, with a low around 66. Monday : Sunny, with a high near 88./strong>.

: Monday Night : Clear, with a low around 67.

: Clear, with a low around 67. Tuesday : Sunny, with a high near 90. .

: . Tuesday Night : Clear, with a low around 66.

: Clear, with a low around 66. Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 92.

: Wednesday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Some Heat Risk Tips from NWS

From the National Weather Service, which warns that this event will bring major heat risk to the area:

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body; check out the heat related illnesses that can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning. “Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

“ Older adults , particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects. “ People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people. “Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts. “It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022. To see the latest information for 2023, go to this link. Deaths routinely are reported as early as April and tragedies continue into December in southern states.NWS Safety information on Children, Pets and Vehicles: Find out more about how cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun. Information and resources in both English and Spanish from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.”

