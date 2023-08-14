UPDATE Aug. 14, 2023 : The King County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Doug” – who was reported missing in SeaTac last week – has been found and reunited with his family.

As we previously reported, “Doug” is a 76-year-old male who has Alzheimers and heart issues.

He went missing after last being seen in the 19600 block of International Blvd, in SeaTac.

“Thanks to all for the assistance in locating him,” police said.

UPDATE: We're happy to share that Doug has been found and reunited with his family. Thanks to all for the assistance in locating him. https://t.co/MDz6XJroIT — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 14, 2023

Share this: Tweet



