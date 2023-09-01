A variety of community organizations will be gathering on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 to bring residents the latest information on resources that can benefit you and help meet your needs.

This is a FREE Resource Fair that will run from 3 – 6 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center (map below).

“Come learn more about how we can help you,” organizers said.

Organizations will have the opportunity to share through hand-outs or onsite services.

The goal is to discuss and educate the public about services offered that include but are not limited to, housing, transportation, financial, and educational resources.

Setup will be available on the day of the event starting at 2pm.

8×8 booth space available in the lobby

You are required to stay for the entirety of the event.

Booth should be covered by your staff at all times.

Take down must be completed by 7pm.

Interested organizations are asked to please email [email protected].

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 15, 3 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Avenue S., SeaTac:

