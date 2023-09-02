From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

On Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at about 2:45 p.m., officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to the report of shots fired near the 19800 block of 8th Ave S. near North Hill Elementary School (map below).

Upon arrival, officers contacted several witnesses who reported seeing two sets of apparent teenagers in a field on the east side of North Hill Elementary School. Witnesses reported two suspects pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other. The suspects then fled the area on foot. Initial reports indicated an attempted carjacking; however, further investigation revealed two of the suspects stopped a passing vehicle and tried to get a ride, which was refused.

Officers canvassed the area with the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Federal Way and Auburn. After searching with a helicopter, drone and several canines, officers were unable to locate any suspects. Detectives responded and assisted with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, however, it appears these suspects knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

School was not in session so no students were on campus.

Officers did not locate any victims.

Police are asking residents in this area to remain alert and call 911 if they observe anything suspicious. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detectives at (206) 878-3301 or anonymously by calling the Tip-Line at (206) 870-6871.

Share this: Tweet



