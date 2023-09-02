We just received notice that the Seattle Seafair Clowns will be attending – and possibly making waves (and smiles) – at the Frank Hansen Memorial Regatta Outboard Races at Angle Lake Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

The Clowns will surely add a touch of humor and whimsy to the event, as long as they don’t disrupt any roostertails.

“As a result, I’m anticipating this appearance to attract a larger number of families to the park,” organizer Fuzz Hill said.

The Seattle Seafair Clowns Organization, established in association with the Graduates Club of Seattle University, has been an integral part of Seattle’s Seafair Celebration for over 50 years.

As the Seafair festival’s year-round ambassadors, the Seattle Seafair Clowns entertain thousands of people at neighborhood parades and festivals.

Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Angle Lake Park, 19408 International Boulevard, SeaTac, WA 98188 (map below).

PARKING: Overflow Parking available at Alaska Airlines Headquarters Lot.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Sept. 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Racing, New Folks in Boats, 300ss Hydroplane NW Tour Championship.

Sunday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Racing, 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony, Frank Hansen/Angle Lake Shore Club Honorary Award.



Event Highlights:

Seafair Clowns!

Meet and greet with racers of the future before they become stars!

Race pit access.

New Folks in Boats driver training program.

300ss Hydroplane NW Tour Championship.

Frank Hansen/Angle Lake Shore Club Honorary Award.

Commemorative ceremony remembering the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001.

Food trucks.

FREE admission.

