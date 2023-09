The SeaTac rest area on northbound I-5 in Federal Way will close from 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, until noon, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

During that time, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews will perform routine maintenance.

People can receive real-time roadway information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map or by following the WSDOT_Traffic Twitter account.

