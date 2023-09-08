Organizers hope you are gathering your twinkle lights, EL wire, and glow sticks to build crazy costumes for this Saturday night’s (Sept. 9, 2023) Arts-A-GLOW.

This awesome annual light art festival will be held throughout Downtown Burien from 7 – 10 p.m.

“We will have a DJ, dance space, art installations, a night market, businesses, projection art, roaming performers, and a large community,” organizers said.

Map

The weather is looking good and so is the rad map below – take a moment to save this info to your phone, so you don’t miss any of the glowing fun:

Head to downtown Burien and discover amazing light installations and performers, visit a fabulous night market and museum, find art in businesses, dine at local restaurants, and more!

The 2023 slate of artists is better than ever. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for news about the line-up.

Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern! Want to make a lantern at home? We have helpful tips on how to turn jars, balloons, and pie tins into whimsical lights.



Visit Burien businesses and restaurants! Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening.

Event hosted by the City of Burien. A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen! 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, The B-Town Blog and ArtsWa.

More Info

For more information or to learn about all the art, check out www.artsaglow.art.

