EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual SEA Airport Luncheon in partnership with the Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines and Explore Seattle Southside.

Attendees at the membership luncheon heard from Lance Lyttle, SEA Managing Director, about the latest regarding Sea-Tac International Airport, including the more than $4.5 billion investment to enhance the travel experience from curb to gate.

They also experienced an Economic Outlook Panel Discussion with insights into the current trends of Hospitality, and closed with a recognition of our amazing Hospitality Heroes presented by Explore Seattle Southside.

This event was brought to you by the following community partners:

Explore Seattle Southside

Alaska Airlines

BNSF Railway

CLEAR

Port Jobs

Wings Financial Credit Union

South King Media

Video

Below is video from the event, as shot by Larry Dominico:

Learn more about the Seattle Southside Chamber here:

