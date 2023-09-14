Late last month, Tyee High School supporters wore their hearts on their sleeves to celebrate a Groundbreaking Ceremony, which marked the beginning of the construction project for a new state-of-the-art high school in SeaTac.

“What a heartwarming, joyful afternoon with elected officials, alumni, school leaders, staff, students, families, construction and labor partners…and a free ice cream truck,” organizers said. Vanir Construction Management provided the ice cream treats.

Event mementos included a commemorative card with old and new school images from Integrus Architecture, and pieces of the cafeteria stage floor from the old school.

A project banner featuring a rendering of the new high school design hung from the old football field goal posts as the backdrop to the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speakers included:

Donny Stevenson , Honorable Council Vice Chairman, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Victoria Terry , Principal, Tyee High School

Jurnee Robinson , Past ASB president & 11th Grade Student, Tyee High School

Scott Logan , Highline Chief Operations Officer

Monty Anderson , Executive Secretary, Seattle Building & Construction Trades Council

Dr. Ivan Duran , Superintendent

Azeb Hagos, Carrie Howell, Aaron Garcia Virgen and Joe Van , School Board Members

Adam Smith , U.S. Representative

Dave Upthegrove , Councilmember, King County

Iris Guzman and Senayet Negusse , Councilmembers, City of SeaTac

Robin Adams , Alumnus & Representative, Friends of Tyee

Kyla Blair , Past Chair, Yes for Highline

Ellie Daneshnia , Executive Director, Capital Planning & Construction

Amy Vanderhorst , Principal Architect, Integrus

Darnell Cola , Vice President & Area Manager, Vanir Construction Management

Curt Gimmestad, Vice President Industry Engagement, Absher Construction Company

“Thank you to everyone who joined us in the hot sun to celebrate what SeaTac and the entire Highline community can accomplish when we work together to keep our Highline Promise to our students — our future!”

More info on the new Tyee High School is here.

Photos

Below are photos of the event, courtesy Highline Public Schools:

