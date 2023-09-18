EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 2023 Public Officials and Candidates Night Reception and VIP Cocktail Hour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South in Des Moines.

Join representatives of King County, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, and the Port of Seattle at this bi-annual event.

Agenda

5–6 p.m.: VIP Cocktail Hour

6–8 p.m.: Candidate’s Reception

Tickets

VIP Cocktail Hour (Members only): $175

Reception (Members): $100

Reception (Non-Members): $125

When buying your ticket, please note that if you’d like to attend the VIP Cocktail Hour you must select the fee option that includes it. Cocktail Hour registration is limited to 50 individuals and comes with increased cost.

Confirmed Public Officials and Candidates:

Kevin J. Schilling Armen Papyan Krystal Marx Peter Kwon Alex Andrade Dennis Martinez Linda Akey Kate Kruller Patricia Hudson Jovita McConnell Cydney Moore Michael T. Lewis Jeremy Nutting Stephanie Tidholm Christine Puzas Melissa Petrini Joe Vinson Azeb Hagos Damiana Merryweather Sofia Aragon Senayet Negusse Tina Orwall James Lovell Allan Akberg Karen Keiser Tosh Sharp Dave Upthegrove

Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South is located at 22406 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines:

