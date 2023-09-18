 EDITOR’S NOTESouth King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. 

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 2023 Public Officials and Candidates Night Reception and VIP Cocktail Hour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South in Des Moines.

Join representatives of King County, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, and the Port of Seattle at this bi-annual event.

Agenda

  • 5–6 p.m.: VIP Cocktail Hour
  • 6–8 p.m.: Candidate’s Reception

Tickets

  • VIP Cocktail Hour (Members only): $175
  • Reception (Members): $100
  • Reception (Non-Members): $125

When buying your ticket, please note that if you’d like to attend the VIP Cocktail Hour you must select the fee option that includes it. Cocktail Hour registration is limited to 50 individuals and comes with increased cost.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Confirmed Public Officials and Candidates:

Kevin J. SchillingArmen Papyan
Krystal MarxPeter Kwon
Alex AndradeDennis Martinez
Linda AkeyKate Kruller
Patricia HudsonJovita McConnell
Cydney MooreMichael T. Lewis
Jeremy NuttingStephanie Tidholm
Christine PuzasMelissa Petrini
Joe VinsonAzeb Hagos
Damiana MerryweatherSofia Aragon
Senayet NegusseTina Orwall
James LovellAllan Akberg
Karen Keiser Tosh Sharp
Dave Upthegrove 

Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South is located at 22406 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines: