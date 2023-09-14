By Alia Sinclair

Here’s what happened at Tuesday night’s (Sept. 12, 2023) SeaTac City Council meeting:

Latin Heritage Month Proclamation

Councilmember Iris Guzman read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Jake Simpson declaring September as Latin Heritage Month in the City of SeaTac. The proclamation recognized the work of the Latin community in helping our city run and celebrates the diversity of those who call SeaTac home.

Diaper Need Awareness Week Proclamation

Mayor Simpson declared the week of September 18-24 Diaper Need Awareness Week in the City of SeaTac, citing the need for clean diapers for 1 in 3 families struggling to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. Mayor Simpson encourages community members to donate to diaper banks, drives, and organizations that give diapers to those in need so that all children in SeaTac can thrive and reach their full potential.

SeaTac Police Department Issued Body Cameras

City Manager Carl Cole made it known that the SeaTac Police have been issued body cameras for use in the line of duty.

Budget for 2024 Overlay Project Passes

The 2024 Overlay Project is intended to grind and overlay Des Moines Memorial Drive from South 188th Street to South 194th Street and South 192nd Street from Des Moines Memorial Drive to 16th Avenue South.

Additionally, the project will also design stormwater improvements with the goal of conveying stormwater down 16th Avenue South from South 188th Street to South 192nd Street. Current infrastructure is not sufficient for this task, resulting in the pooling of water in the drainage ditch along the north shoulder of South 188th Street after rainfall.

Estimated spending for this project is $415,200 divided between the Street Fund and Surface Water Management Utility Fund. The increased expenditure for the pre-authorized Biennial budget is $214,390 in the Street Fund.

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word, and is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic magazine for creatives.

