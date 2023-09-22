SPONSORED :

Northwest Kidney Centers will be holding a Hiring Event on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, and they’re also looking for hire a Registered Nurse for a part-time evening shift.

Hiring Event:

Join us to learn more about the amazing work of our clinical staff – Dialysis Technicians, Registered Nurses, Nurse Managers, Pharmacy Technicians, Hospital Services Schedulers, Hospital Services Technical Operations Specialists, and more.

Invite a colleague/coworker – the more the merrier!

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

*There will be opportunities for virtual interviews during the event.*

Why you want to join Northwest Kidney Centers:

Patient care is the priority!

Clinical training is provided – be set up for success!

You may be eligible for a $10,000 sign on bonus!

Referral bonuses up to $3000!

Learn more about us: NKC on YouTube

Benefit offerings for eligible employees (.6-1.0 FTE):

Choice of 3 medical insurance plans through Kaiser Permanente (PPO, HMO & HDHP)

Delta Dental

Vision Services Plan

401 Retirement match and discretionary match

Disability benefits such as Short-term & Long-term Plans

Life & AD&D Plans

Educational Assistance/Tuition Reimbursement of up to $4,000 annually

Employee Assistance Program

Flexible Spending Account

Health Savings Account

Transit Subsidy

Paid Time Off includes personal time off and 8 Holidays. PTO will accrue bi-weekly and will be pro-rated based on the FTE. The accrual rate will be 7.39 hours each bi-weekly pay period for staff.

Founded in 1962 as the world’s first outpatient dialysis provider, Northwest Kidney Centers operates 20 dialysis clinics across the Puget Sound region in addition to hospital-based services and a large home-based dialysis program. We are a not-for-profit, community-based organization and consistently rank among the top dialysis providers in the United States in quality of care, patient outcomes and transplant rates.

At Northwest Kidney Centers, teamwork, integrity, respect, excellence and stewardship guide our approach to how we work. We differentiate ourselves by our patient centered approach and active commitment to advancing kidney research and dialysis innovation. Key to our success is the compassion and expertise of our dedicated team of staff that care for those we serve.

Northwest Kidney Centers is an equal opportunity employer. We don’t discriminate on the basis of race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, disability, genetics or veteran status.

Please note: Northwest Kidney Centers is obligated to adhere to Proclamation 24- 14.1 requiring healthcare workers in the State of Washington to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to work in a healthcare facility. Northwest Kidney Centers fully supports this requirement in order to prevent and reduce the spread of Covid-19 to patients and employees. All new staff will need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination to NKC Employee Health prior to their first day. Medical or Religious exemptions may be accommodated depending on the role. For exemption information, please contact Human Resources prior to your start date.

Note that this is a pipeline req for our hiring event; you will be expected to express your interest with a requisition specific with Northwest Kidney Centers to be considered for employment.

If you have any questions please contact: [email protected]

They are also seeking to hire a Registered Nurse for a part-time evening shift:

Northwest Kidney Centers seeks a Registered Nurse to join the Burien unit in a part-time, evening shift role. You may be eligible for a $10,000 sign on bonus!

Purpose

The Registered Nurse is accountable for the delivery and documentation of care of patients dialyzing at NKC. The nurse is self-directed and accepts and follows leadership from the designated charge nurse, supervisor or manager, and performs relief and/or project duties as related to the overall goals of the department and company.

Shift: Part-Time, 24hrs/wk, evening shift (1500-2330), Mon-Sat.

Required qualifications

Equivalent of Associate or Baccalaureate degree with a Nursing major

Current Registered Nursing license in the state of Washington

Preferred qualifications

One year of previous nursing experience

Prior dialysis experience

Apply here:

Careers, Jobs | Work For Us | Northwest Kidney Centers

We employ nearly 750 kidney care professionals—nurses, dialysis technicians, social workers & more. Join our growing team!

View openings & apply online at www.nwkidney.org .

