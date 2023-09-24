All are invited this coming Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 to Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila for an electric vehicle exposition featuring many of the top EV brand cars including BMW, Mini Cooper, Polestar, and Tesla.

This event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of SeaTac & Tukwila, will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Local EV organizations will be promoting many of their vehicles including the Tesla Owners Association of Washington, Seattle Electric Vehicles Association, EZRaider off road vehicles, and Trek Bikes.

Local high schools will be featuring their programs in robotics and automotive technology.

You’ll be able to see the world’s fastest EV dragster. The University of Washington will also be bringing its Formula race car. RUINED EV’s of Portland will be exhibiting some of their uniquely modified vehicles. There will also be “Touch-A-Truck” exhibits with a fire truck from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and an ambulance from American Medical Response (AMR).

Tickets Available Online

$10 tickets are available online now through Eventbrite here (Type in AUTO, then look for “AUTO R-EV-OLUTION”) or pay at the event.

Children 12 and under are free.

This event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of SeaTac-Tukwila. Funds earned will focus primarily on supporting the students of our community with scholarships, safe housing, clothing and food. The Rotary also provides support to our local food pantry, refugee resource center, and other community projects.

