The City of SeaTac this week announced the mandatory annual adjustments to the City’s Minimum Employment Standards Ordinance for Hospitality and Transportation Industry Employers.

For 2024, the city’s Minimum Wage will be $19.71 per hour.

The increase in the living wage rate (3.40%) has been calculated using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, (CPI-W) for the twelve (12) months prior to September 1 as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. Therefore, in accordance with SeaTac Municipal Code (SMC) Section 7.45.050, the living wage rate in effect for hospitality and transportation employees within the City will increase to $19.71, effective January 1, 2023.

SMC 7.45.050 provides that the City Manager shall publish a bulletin, by October 15 of each year, announcing the adjusted living wage rates in effect for Hospitality and Transportation Employees within the City. The increase in the living wage rate is calculated to the nearest cent using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, CPI-W, or a successor index, for the twelve (12) months prior to each September 1 as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. The declaration of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries each September 30 regarding the rate by which Washington State’s minimum wage rate is to be increased effective the followingJanuary 1, shall be the authoritative determination of the rate ofincrease to be applied for purposes of this provision.

Each hospitality employer and transportation employer shall provide written notification of the rate adjustments to each of its workers and make the necessary payroll adjustments by January 1 following the publication of the bulletin. Tips, gratuities, service charges and commissions shall not be credited as being any part of or be offset against the wage rates required by this chapter.

