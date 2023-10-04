SPONSORED :

Without bachelor’s degrees, low-income youth face enormous obstacles in transcending poverty.

In Washington State, the rate of college enrollment dropped 10 percent between the high school graduating classes of 2019 and 2021, according to numbers released by the Washington Roundtable. This comes at a time when 70% of the state’s open jobs between 2024 and 2029 are expected to require some degree of schooling beyond high school.

Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle is the only private high school in South Seattle exclusively serving students with limited economic resources. The novel approach to education provides students with rigorous academic preparation for college while they gain valuable work experience that strengthens their cognitive and social capital development, catalyzes confidence and aspiration, and prepares them for success in college, careers, and life.

The Corporate Work Study program is unique to the Cristo Rey program and partners with local companies to provide work placements for students. Over 35 Seattle-area businesses have already agreed to work with CRJS students, including Amazon, Microsoft, Twitch, Premera, Costco, PACCAR, and more. These partnerships help cover a portion of the cost of tuition for students, while providing valuable work experience and resume building opportunities.

College enrollment and completion is the goal for all students. The Cristo Rey University Partner program includes over 75 universities and colleges across the country. These partners agree to prioritize graduates in recruitment, provide tuition assistance, support, and resources, ensuring college completion. 100% of the CRN Class of 2022 seniors were accepted into college. CRN graduates earn college degrees at twice the rate of their similarly situated peers.

100% of families receive financial assistance and tuition for every family at CRJS will be $250 – $2,500 or less annually. The average income of enrolled families across the Network is $41,000. CRN students are culturally and linguistically diverse, identifying as 98% young people of color.

Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle is currently accepting 9th grade students for the fall of 2024.

Open House is Sunday, Oct. 15

To learn more, attend the Open House on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, from 1–4 p.m. at the campus in South Seattle (10001 57th Avenue S. Seattle, WA 98178; map below).

Visit the CRJS website to learn more: www.cristoreyseattle.org





