Monday morning, Oct. 9, 2023 at approximately 7:15 a.m., Tukwila Police officers were dispatched to a report of a serious-injury, single-vehicle collision in the 12800 block of Military Road S. (map below).

Arriving officers located two deceased individuals near the vehicle that had been ejected and another deceased individual inside the vehicle.

A fourth individual was located trapped inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police said that upon investigation, it was determined that the collision occurred after the vehicle left the roadway on Sunday night, Oct. 8 at around 11:30 p.m.

The Tukwila Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

The roadway will be closed intermittently during that time. Please use alternate routes if possible.

