Volunteers are asked to meet near S. 128th Street and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. (map below). North SeaTac Park is a 220-acre urban oasis near SeaTac Airport. Its trees and green spaces clean, quiet, and cool the air, create habitat for wildlife and gathering and play spaces for residents near and far. Over the last few years, volunteers have played a major role in helping to keep this forest healthy by removing invasive weeds and planting native trees., help prepare a wooded grove near the 128th Street picnic shelter for the following Sunday’s annual planting day. Join us for one or both events at this key time of year for our forest. The trees, shrubs, and other native plants we put in the ground now will contribute to the health and beauty of this forest today and help crowd out invasive weeds for years to come.Registration and details:help plant trees and other native plants on Annual Green SeaTac Day 2023 from 10 a.m. – Noon. Join others on the annual Green SeaTac Day in planting native trees, shrubs, and other NW plants in a wooded grove near the 128th Street picnic shelter. This event happens once a year because fall is an ideal time to plant. The trees, shrubs, and other native plants we put in the ground now will contribute to the health and beauty of this forest today and help crowd out invasive weeds for years to come.Registration and details:Also see official city calendar item:

