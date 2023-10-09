Sunday, Oct. 15On Sunday, Oct. 15, help prepare a wooded grove near the 128th Street picnic shelter for the following Sunday’s annual planting day. Join us for one or both events at this key time of year for our forest. The trees, shrubs, and other native plants we put in the ground now will contribute to the health and beauty of this forest today and help crowd out invasive weeds for years to come.
- WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – Noon
- WHERE: Near S. 128th Street and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S.
seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/103/
Saturday, Oct. 21On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, help plant trees and other native plants on Annual Green SeaTac Day 2023 from 10 a.m. – Noon. Join others on the annual Green SeaTac Day in planting native trees, shrubs, and other NW plants in a wooded grove near the 128th Street picnic shelter. This event happens once a year because fall is an ideal time to plant. The trees, shrubs, and other native plants we put in the ground now will contribute to the health and beauty of this forest today and help crowd out invasive weeds for years to come.
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – Noon
- WHERE: Near S. 128th Street and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S.
seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/104/Also see official city calendar item:
https://www.seatacwa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12362/63
Recent Comments