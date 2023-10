The partial “Ring of Fire” annular solar eclipse was seen in Des Moines on Saturday morning, Oct. 14, 2023.

It would only reach 80% coverage in the greater Seattle area.

According to Patrick Koehn, NASA heliophysicist, the moon passed in front of the sun and darkened the Pacific Northwest skies between 8:07 a.m. and 10:39 a.m., with maximum coverage at 9:20 a.m.

Photo © 2023 David Rosen/SlickPix Photography

