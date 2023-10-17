All lanes of eastbound SR 518 will close overnight from Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 near Sea-Tac Airport as a project to replace a damaged girder on the 24th Avenue South bridge nears completion, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

The left lane of westbound SR 518 also will close during the two nights of work.

Beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, all eastbound lanes of SR 518 will close between Des Moines Memorial Drive South and SR 99/International Boulevard.

In addition, the left lane of westbound SR 518 will close near the 24th Avenue South bridge. A signed detour will be available for eastbound SR 518 traffic, but people should expect delays and consider alternate routes.

This work will affect people going to Sea-Tac airport from SR 509 or the Burien area, while those going to the airport from the Interstate 5 corridor should see minimal delays related to construction.

Eastbound SR 518 detour

Eastbound SR 518 traffic will detour around the closure using southbound Des Moines Memorial Drive South, eastbound South 156th Way, eastbound South 154th Street and southbound SR 99/International Boulevard to the eastbound SR 518 on-ramp. People leaving on flights or meeting someone at the airport should plan for extra travel time.

Bridge girder replacement

The 24th Avenue South bridge was struck in 2020 by an eastbound over-height vehicle, severely damaging the girder. In August, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews removed the damaged girder and lifted a new one into place. Since then, they have rebuilt the bridge deck over the new girder.

During the overnight closures Oct. 23-25, crews will remove brackets and framing, as they prepare to complete construction in the next few weeks.

Real-time travel information is available vis the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.

